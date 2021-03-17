Chicago Fire Exit: [Spoiler] Not Returning as Series Regular

Chicago Fire has lost yet another paramedic: Adriyan Rae, who joined this season as newbie medic Gianna Mackey, has exited the NBC drama, TVLine has confirmed.

In Wednesday’s episode, Mackey was offered a position at another firehouse, which would allow for the opportunity for future advancement. After confessing to Cruz that she worries about him on calls and gets distracted, Mackey decided to accept the job offer and transfer. (In related news, it seemed like Boden might have tapped Gallo’s ex Violet as Mackey’s replacement.)

“Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago,” showrunner Derek Haas explained to EW.com. “To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her, and I know she’s going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”

“Though it’s coming to an unexpected end, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Rae wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I have learned sooo many valuable lessons, gone through acting Olympics and come out stronger, and most importantly, met & made so many amazing friends.”

“I ask that you extend to me the same grace, space, and understanding you’d want in any transitional time, and realize that while it is sad, some things are really only meant for a season and that’s okay. And that I am a human and we are all growing,” Rae continued.

Of course, Mackey is not the first paramedic to depart Ambo 61: She filled the position left by Emily Foster (played by Annie Ilonzeh), who decided to go back to med school at the close of Season 8. Prior to that, Paramedic in Charge Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) rode with Sylvie Brett, who, in turn, followed previous medics Chili (Dora Madison), Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett) and Leslie Shay (Lauren German).

Read Rae’s full statement below: