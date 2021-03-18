Dulé Hill Joins ABC's Wonder Years Reboot Pilot as Family Patriarch

RELATED STORIES ABC's Wonder Years Reboot Finds Its New Kevin in Elisha Williams — Watch Fred Savage Deliver the Good News

ABC has cast two more members of its new Wonder Years family, including Psych and West Wing veteran Dulé Hill.

Hill will co-star in the reboot pilot as Williams patriarch Bill, a music professor by day and funk musician by night. Described as someone who’s “almost always calm and composed,” Bill’s favorite words are, “Be cool,” and he wants his family and their Black, middle-class neighborhood to remain self-sufficient.

Additionally, the show has cast relative newcomer Laura Kariuki — currently appearing on Black Lightning‘s fourth and final season — as Kim, the Williams’ confident and popular teenage daughter who is starting to rebel against the idea of going to college.

The pair joins Elisha “EJ” Williams, who was cast earlier this week in the lead role of 12-year-old Dean Williams, and In the Dark actress Saycon Sengbloh as matriarch Lillian. No word yet on who will narrate the potential series as Adult Dean, filling the shoes of Daniel Stern as Adult Kevin in the 1988-93 series.

ABC’s reboot counts Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and original series star Fred Savage among its executive producers. Savage will also direct, while Saladin K. Patterson, who previously worked with Hill on Psych, will pen the script. (Check out our 2021 Pilot Guide for all of the latest pilot updates.)

Though Hill is best known for playing Psych‘s Gus and The West Wing‘s Charlie Young — the latter of whom he recently portrayed again in HBO Max’s 2020 election special — the actor’s latest TV credits also include Black Monday, Suits and Ballers.