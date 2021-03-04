The Wonder Years Reboot: In the Dark's Saycon Sengbloh to Lead ABC Pilot

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them Lee Daniels' Wonder Years Reboot, Two More Comedies Earn ABC Pilot Orders

ABC’s new take on The Wonder Years has found its matriarch: In the Dark actress Saycon Sengbloh will lead the Alphabet Net’s pilot, according to our sister site Deadline.

Much like the original 1988-93 dramedy, ABC’s reboot will take place during the turbulent 1960s. It will focus on the Williams, a Black middle-class family from Montgomery, Alabama, as they “made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too.” Sengbloh will play mom Lillian Williams, described as a “confident, kind, perceptive” mother, wife and full-time accountant. Intelligent and hard-working, Lillian “knows exactly the right thing to say to convince you of anything,” but she always puts her family first.

Empire co-creator Lee Daniels is among the pilot’s executive producers, as is original Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who will also direct the episode. Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Psych) will pen the script.

In addition to The CW’s In the Dark, where she played Jules Becker, Sengbloh has appeared in Scandal, The Passage and Ten Days in the Valley; she’ll next recur on the OWN drama Delilah, premiering Tuesday, March 9.

Sengbloh is the first major casting for ABC’s Wonder Years pilot. To keep up with all the potential series currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy 2021 Pilot Guide.