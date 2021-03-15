ABC's Wonder Years Reboot Finds Its New Kevin in Elisha Williams — Watch Fred Savage Deliver the Good News

RELATED STORIES The Wonder Years Reboot: In the Dark's Saycon Sengbloh to Lead ABC Pilot

The Wonder Years Reboot: In the Dark's Saycon Sengbloh to Lead ABC Pilot Lee Daniels' Wonder Years Reboot, Two More Comedies Earn ABC Pilot Orders

ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years will get by with a little help from Elisha “EJ” Williams.

The young actor will take the baton from original star Fred Savage, playing Dean (aka the new Kevin Arnold) in the Alphabet Net’s pilot, TVLine has learned.

This new take on the 1988-93 dramedy takes place in 1968 Montgomery, Alabama, as the middle-class Williams family tries to make sure these are the Wonder Years for them, too. Dean, an inquisitive and hopeful 12-year-old, is trying to figure out his place within his Black family and the world at large, while coming of age in a turbulent time.

“Though a little insecure, a tad awkward and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him,” the character description reads. (As previously reported, In the Dark actress Saycon Sengbloh will play Dean’s mom, Lillian.)

Williams currently voices the dog Bingo on Disney Junior’s animated Puppy Dog Pals, and he’s previously appeared in the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger and Danger Force. In the video below, Savage — who will direct and exec-produce the pilot — and writer Saladin K. Patterson break the news of Williams’ casting to him in a video call, and his reaction is delightful.

To keep tabs on all of the latest pilot castings and news, check out (and bookmark!) our handy 2021 Pilot Guide.