TV Ratings: SEAL Team Eyes Lows, Masked Singer Slips But Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer opened Season 4 with 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, down from both its fall premiere (5.9 mil/1.6) and its Season 4 averages (6.6 mil/1.7), yet still leading Wednesday in the demo; ribbit read recap. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Game of Talents led out of that with 3.1 mil/0.7, well shy of I Can See Your Voice‘s fall averages (4 mil/1.1); grade the premiere down below.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo. SEAL Team (3.4 mil/0.4) and SWAT (2.7 mil/0.3) both slipped, with the former hitting new series lows and the latter tying its demo low.

THE CW | Riverdale (545K/0.1, read recap) and Nancy Drew (530K/0.1) were steady. Is the Clue Crew about to surpass Archie and the gang’s audience?

NBC | Chicago Med (7.3 mil/1.0) ticked up and led Wednesday in viewers. Med (6.9 mil/0.9) dipped and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.8, read post mortem) was steady.

ABC | Leading out of reruns, The Con did 1.7 mil and a 0.2.

