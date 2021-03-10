Grey's Anatomy: Phylicia Rashad Checks In for Season 17 Guest Stint

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Ponders the Series' Fate Ahead of Midseason Return: If It Is Ending, 'I Wanna Make Sure We Do It Right'

Grey’s Anatomy‘s April 15 episode is shaping up to be something of a family affair: Phylicia Rashad is set to guest-star on the ABC drama, which co-stars (and is exec-produced by) her real-life sister, Debbie Allen.

“My sister Phylicia Rashad will appear in [Episode 12] and bring true power, fun and grace in a role that touches a chord about the voice of the people,” Allen tells TVLine exclusively. “Our cast and crew gave her a standing ovation in honor of her presence. I gave her a slice of cornbread.”

Although Allen’s Catherine will turn up in Rashad’s episode, we’re told the siblings will not share any scenes together.

In addition to playing The Cosby Show‘s Clair Huxtable for 8 seasons — a role that earned her multiple Emmy nominations — Rashad’s TV work includes Psych, Empire and Do No Harm. She more recently appeared on This Is Us as the mother of Susan Kelechi Watson’s Beth, and as a pastor in the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

Incidentally, this is not Rashad’s first brush with the Grey‘s-verse; last season her voice was featured in an episode of sister series Station 19.

News of Rashad’s casting comes one the eve of Grey’s Anatomy‘s slightly-delayed-by-President-Biden midseason premiere (Thursday, 9:20-ish ET, ABC).