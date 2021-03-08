President Biden to Address Country on Thursday: What Is Being Preempted?

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 7

President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address this Thursday night, to discuss the nearly year-old coronavirus pandemic and the state of the vaccination rollout.

At press time, there were no details on when the address would start, or its expected duration,

What regular scheduled primetime broadcast programs might be preempted as a result? TVLine sent inquiries to the Big 4 broadcasters who typically might cover such a newsworthy address.

ABC — which has the long-awaited (and already once-delayed) returns of #TGIT dramas Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things on tap for this Thursday night — at this time is planning to stick with that plan, and possibly break in with newsy updates and then return to programming in progress.

Update: Fox at this time has committed to airing the speech, preempting new episodes of Hell’s Kitchen, Call Me Kat and or Last Man Standing as needed.

CBS (which is all-new this Thursday) and NBC (which only has a fresh Superstore episode on the schedule) have not yet gotten back to us with their coverage plans. Follow us on the Twitter or check back later for updates!