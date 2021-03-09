Superstore Series Finale: Do These Teasers Reveal the Fate of Cloud 9?

RELATED STORIES 'Superstore' Series Finale: Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash Share Heartfelt Goodbyes as Production Wraps on NBC Comedy

Jonah and his fellow retail employees better work on their resumes — because it sure sounds like they’ll be out of a job soon.

NBC has released a pair of synopses for Superstore‘s one-hour series finale (airing Thursday, March 25) which, coupled with a “surprise visit” the previous week, would suggest that Cloud 9 — or, at the very least, the Ozark Highlands store — is on the verge of closure.

The antepenultimate episode, titled “Lowell Anderson” and airing March 18, sees the employees “struggle to accommodate” the “bold ideas” suggested by the Cloud 9 founder’s son when he pays Store 1217 a “surprise visit.” Meanwhile, as Garrett helps Dina navigate a “tricky situation” with Brian, “Jonah and Sandra use social media to investigate some worrying news.”

This leads into the double-episode finale. In the first half hour, titled “Perfect Store,” some “inside information leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day.” Then, in “All Sales Final,” the employees “celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9.”

While there’s been no word on America Ferrera’s potential return as Amy, Superstore fans can look forward to return of at least one familiar face: In the March 11 episode, Mateo’s ex-boyfriend Jeff (recurring guest star Michael Bunin) returns to push customer satisfaction surveys. Upon Jeff’s return, “Mateo enlists Garrett’s help to hide his relationship with Eric.”

Superstore wrapped production on its sixth and final season on Feb. 28. Cast members such as Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash marked the occasion with heartfelt Instagram posts and photos from the last “table read,” which took place over Zoom to adhere to COVID safety protocols. “I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more heartbroken,” Ash wrote. “Truly the end of an era.”

What are your hopes for Superstore‘s series finale?