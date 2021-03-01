Superstore Series Finale: Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash Share Heartfelt Goodbyes as Production Wraps on NBC Comedy

RELATED STORIES 'Superstore' Cast Reacts to Final Season News: 'It's Hard to Know What to Say...'

'Superstore' Cast Reacts to Final Season News: 'It's Hard to Know What to Say...' 'Superstore' Spinoff 'Bo & Cheyenne' in Development at NBC

And that’s a series wrap.

On Sunday, Superstore completed production on its sixth and final season, ahead of its one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25. Over the weekend, series stars Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash were among those who bid farewell to the long-running workplace comedy in a pair of emotional Instagram posts.

Feldman was the first to acknowledge the final day of shooting. On Saturday evening, the actor shared a photo of himself “at” the very last table read held over Zoom.

“Tomorrow is the last day I’ll play Jonah Simms,” he wrote. “No hugs goodbye, no see you at the wrap party, no awkward drunk conversations at the bar. The past year has been a lonely time especially when you’re celebrating, mourning, commemorating, saying goodbye. I think we’re all probably done taking other people for granted. It’s almost as if other people are the only thing that actually matters. I like to think in the end, that’s what Superstore was about. I’m gonna miss these other people dearly. But I know I’ll see them again. In person. This is a picture of me in my trailer ‘at’ our final table read. When it was over, I clicked a button and everyone just disappeared.”

Ash also pointed out the unprecedented circumstance of shooting the series’ last season during a global pandemic — but not before she acknowledged all the things she’ll miss about her costars, including Feldman and former series regular America Ferrera.

“It’s the spontaneous dance breaks with America,” she wrote. “It’s Ben catching himself saying something he knows people are going to jump on him for. It’s one of those times I get Mark [McKinney] to really laugh. It’s the sparkle in Nico [Santos]’ eye right when he’s about to break in a scene. It’s catching eyes with Kaliko [Kauahi] and communicating without a word. It’s Colton [Dunn] and I planning the best prank of all time. It’s Nichole [Sakura] always being an open ear for me when I’m going through it and offering such wisdom.

“It’s knowing that we can work together through the worst of a pandemic, in its epicenter, because we have that unspoken trust that only comes with being together for six years,” her statement continued. “It’s creating something together that we are all proud of. A true collaboration. Where the funniest jokes win no matter who came up with them. And the stories we tell are rooted in reflecting the world we live in… I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more heartbroken. Truly the end of an era.”

Ferrera, who departed Superstore at the start of Season 6, also chimed in on Sunday. “Thinking of my @NBCSuperstore fam today as they film their very last day of the series,” she said.

Keep scrolling for additional cast posts, then hit the comments with your hopes for the March 25 finale.