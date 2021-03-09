Josh Holloway to Reunite With Lost's J.J. Abrams, Star in HBO Max's Duster

RELATED STORIES Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo to Star in HBO Max Thriller The Girl Before

A Lost reunion is taking flight at HBO Max: Josh Holloway will star in the streamer’s upcoming drama series Duster, from Lost co-creator J.J. Abrams, our sister site Variety reports.

Holloway will play a “gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate [whose life] goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful” in the drama, which is set in the 1970s Southwest. (It earned a series order from HBO Max last April.) Co-created by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead), Duster hails from Warner Bros. Television.

Holloway is best known for playing plane crash survivor Sawyer on the ABC puzzle-box drama Lost, which ran from 2004 to 2010. (Abrams served as executive producer as well as co-creator.) The actor went on to star in the CBS cybercrime drama Intelligence, which lasted just a single season, and later the USA sci-fi drama Colony, which ended a three-season run in 2018. Recently, he joined the cast of the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone as the charming Roarke Morris.

Duster is one of several series Abrams has in the works at HBO Max: He’s also producing an offshoot of The Shining titled Overlook, which will explore “the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction,” as well as a series featuring characters from DC Comics’ Justice League Dark Universe.