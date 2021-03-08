TV Ratings: Oprah's Meghan & Harry Interview Draws 17.1 Million Viewers

RELATED STORIES 'Conversations' With Meghan & Harry About Baby's Skin Tone Did Not Include Queen Elizabeth, Oprah Says

Oprah, Harry and Meghan reigned supreme on Sunday night, as CBS’ broadcast of Winfrey’s sitdown with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex absolutely dominated in both total viewers and in the demo.

All told, the two-hour conversation averaged north of 17 million commercials viewers — triple what the Golden Globes did last Sunday — along with a 2.6 demo rating; read our recap of the dropped bombshells here, and get additional insight from Oprah on one of the more disturbing reveals.

In fact, Oprah With Meghan and Harry delivered the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special in over a year — since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020.

Leading out of the much-discussed interview, an Equalizer rerun did 5.7 mil and a 0.7.

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (5.3 mil/0.6) and a two-hour American Idol (5.2 mil/0.8) each dropped two tenths.

THE CW | The Critics Choice Awards averaged 340K and a 0.1.

NBC | Leading out of Ellen’s Game of Games (1.5 mil/0.3), Good Girls‘ Season 4 opener (1.6 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap was pretty much on par with its previous averages and finale (1.8 mil/0.4).

FOX | Cherries Wild (1.3 mil/0.3), Bless the Harts (833K/0.3), the recently (and doubly) renewed The Simpsons (1.3 mil/0.4) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, while The Great North (1 mil/0.4) and Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.5) both ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

