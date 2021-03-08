'Conversations' With Meghan & Harry About Baby's Skin Tone Did Not Include Queen Elizabeth, Oprah Says

RELATED STORIES Oprah With Meghan and Harry: 9 Major Bombshells

The morning after her bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey shed a bit more light on one of the Q&A’s most disturbing revelations.

Markle at one point shared that when she was pregnant with son Archie, not only were she and Harry told that their firstborn would be given neither a title nor security, there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” (Markle is biracial.)

Markle did not name the person who brought that up to her, explaining that it would be quite “damaging” to that person, while Harry said it was not a conversation he ever wanted to discuss.

Appearing Monday on CBS This Morning, Winfrey — who during Sunday night’s telecast was visibly taken aback to hear of the skin color “concerns” — said that despite her best efforts both on- and off-camera to glean who raised the topic with the parents-to-be, neither party would disclose it. She was permitted, however, to make clear that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were a part of those conversations; watch the clip below:

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Winfrey told CBS This Morning that in editing down the three-hour, 20-minute sit-down to a lean 85 minutes, her No. 1 priority was to get an answer to the question “Why did they leave?” — meaning, why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family.

