The Simpsons Renewed for Seasons 33 and 34, Will Surpass 750 Episodes

Just weeks ahead of The Simpsons‘ 700th episode, Fox has renewed the long-running animated comedy for Seasons 33 and 34, ensuring its run through at least 2023.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where Homer Simpson himself remarked, “Woo-hoo! With any luck, the show will soon be older than I am.”

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons,” FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier says. “We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.'”

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” says series creator Matt Groening. “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Adds executive producer James L. Brooks, “My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers.”

Now midway through Season 32, The Simpsons is averaging 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), placing second in audience among the network’s animated fare (trailing only freshman The Great North) and ranking No. 4 amongst all Fox shows in the demo (behind The Masked Singer, 9-1-1 and I Can See Your Voice). That said, it posted its lowest numbers ever (1.24 mil and a 0.4) with its Feb. 28 outing.

