Patrick Star Show: Second SpongeBob Spinoff Ordered at Nickelodeon

RELATED STORIES How 'Sponge on the Run' Willed Keanu Reeves to Appear — Plus, 'Kamp Koral' Prequel Scoop

How 'Sponge on the Run' Willed Keanu Reeves to Appear — Plus, 'Kamp Koral' Prequel Scoop 'Monsters, Inc.' Spinoff, 'Chip N Dale' Reboot Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

Prepare for even more nautical nonsense at Nickelodeon. The kids network has handed a series order to The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff starring the joyful sea sponge’s dimwitted BFF.

The news comes just hours after the launch of streaming service Paramount+ (fka CBS All Access), which houses the new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, along with the franchise’s first spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (get scoop).

Slated to air this summer, The Patrick Star Show is yet another prequel that follows a younger Patrick Star (voiced by franchise vet Bill Fagerbakke), who is still living at home with his family, “where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom,” according to the official logline. 13 episodes have been ordered.

New characters include Cecil Star (SpongeBob‘s Tom Wilson), Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Bunny Star (A Different World‘s Cree Summer), Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Squidina Star (fellow franchise vet Jill Talley), Patrick’s eight-year-old sister who sees herself as Patrick’s executive producer for his imaginary TV show; and GrandPat Star (The Penguins of Madagascar‘s Dana Snyder), Patrick’s genius grandpat, the most intelligent member of the Star family.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

While The Patrick Star Show is set to air on Nickelodeon, many fellow Nicktoons are making the leap to Paramount+. The ViacomCBS steamer recently offered a first look at its CG-animated Rugrats spinoff, and announced that live-action versions of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are in development.

Are you looking forward to this latest extension of the SpongeBob franchise?