Rugrats Revival Moves From Nickelodeon to Paramount+

RELATED STORIES The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+

The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+ RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Moves to Paramount+, Along With Road Rules Reboot and The Challenge: All Stars

Rugrats‘ babies are on the crawl.



The cartoon’s revival, which was previously announced to air on its original network Nickelodeon, will instead show up on Paramount Plus, the streaming site announced Wednesday. The news broke in conjunction with Paramount Plus’ participation in the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The revival will feature the series’ original voice cast — including E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie — and is set to premiere this spring.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said via statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Debuting back in 1991 alongside Doug and Ren & Stimpy as one of the original Nicktoons, Rugrats followed the day-to-day lives of an adventurous band of toddlers, led by diaper-clad Tommy Pickles. It ran until 2004, tallying up a total of 172 episodes. It also inspired a series of big-screen spinoffs: 1998’s The Rugrats Movie, 2000’s Rugrats in Paris and 2003’s Rugrats Go Wild (which also featured characters from fellow Nickelodeon cartoon The Wild Thornberries).

Also on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that live-action versions of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are also in the works at the streamer.