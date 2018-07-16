Rugrats Revival Ordered at Nickelodeon

Anyone got a craving for more Pickles?

The beloved ’90s cartoon Rugrats is returning to Nickelodeon with a 26-episode revival order, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new episodes will feature fresh adventures from original characters Tommy Pickles, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, Susie and Angelica, along with a host of new characters. (Parent company Viacom is also producing a new live-action Rugrats film featuring CGI characters.)

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Viacom chief operating officer and Nickelodeon interim president Sarah Levy said in a statement. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: Kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Debuting back in 1991 alongside Doug and Ren & Stimpy as one of the original Nicktoons, Rugrats followed the day-to-day lives of an adventurous band of toddlers, led by diaper-clad Tommy Pickles. It ran until 2004, tallying up a total of 172 episodes. It also inspired a series of big-screen spinoffs: 1998’s The Rugrats Movie, 2000’s Rugrats in Paris and 2003’s Rugrats Go Wild (which also featured characters from fellow Nickelodeon cartoon The Wild Thornberries).