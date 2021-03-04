NBC's La Brea Sinkhole Drama Adds The Night Shift's Eoin Macken in Recast

RELATED STORIES Manifest Season 3 Poster Reveals New 828er, Says 'The Truth Will Surface'

NBC’s La Brea sci-fi drama has added network vet Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) to its cast.

La Brea stars Natalie Zea (Justified) as Eve, a mother whose family is ripped apart when a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, separating her and her son from her estranged husband and daughter (played by Zyra Gorecki). “When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home,” reads the official description.

Per our sister site Variety, Macken has been cast as Eve’s recently estranged husband, Gavin. (Terriers‘ Michael Raymond-James originally was cast in the role but ran into scheduling conflicts due to pandemic-related delays; instead, MRJ next will recur on ABC’s Big Sky.) Newcomer Jack Martin, meanwhile, will play Eve and Gavin’s son, Josh.

Despite pandemic-related delays, Jon Seda (Chicago P.D.) is confirmed to continue on in the role of Dr. Sam Velez, the father of a teenage girl (Veronica St. Clair), who carries himself like the general of an Army.

Lastly, newcomer Lily Santiago will play Veronica, a young woman who does her best to comfort and protect her younger sister.

La Brea was developed as a pilot for the Spring 2020 development season, but because of pandemic-related delays only received a series order in January 2021.