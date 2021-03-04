Manifest Season 3 Poster Reveals New 828er, Says 'The Truth Will Surface'

RELATED STORIES Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host Ellen-EP'd Family Game Fight for NBC

Taking a cue from Flight 828’s (apparently?) watery grave, the poster for the third season of NBC’s Manifest finds the main characters peering into the water, hoping “the truth will surface.”

Shown in full below, the Season 3 poster — if you turn it upside down, but be careful with your laptop! — also reveals the new character of Angelina, an 828 passenger played by The Americans‘ Holly Taylor. (As teased in a recent Inside Line column, we first meet Angelina in the new season’s opening minutes, and it is not under the best of circumstances.)

In the spirit of truths coming to light, showrunner Jeff Rake told TVLine at a recent press event that big things will truly happen in the 13-episode Season 3, which will air Thursdays at 8/7c (starting April 1).

“I think that the audience is going to feel satisfied in that this is a very eventful season,” he said. “I know that at times in Season 1 or Season 2 was the show was accused, with love, of not moving the ball forward enough, that the burn was too slow. Well, my strong suspicion is that Season 3 will not be accused of that. There is a lot of forward momentum, a lot of card turns, and a lot of big surprises. It will be a very satisfying experience for people who are anxious for stuff to happen.”

When Manifest Season 3 opens, Ben and Saanvi (played by Josh Dallas and Parveen Kaur) do a deep dive on the Flight 828 tailfin, which was found off Cuba by a boat named Tesoro di San Antonio; married life for Michaela and Zeke (Melissa Roxburgh and Matt Long) will be “thrown an unexpected wrench,” including as they move in together with a “third party”; a long-lost character will make a shocking reappearance; and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) will have a complicated new relationship of the romantic sort.

On the casting front, in addition to Taylor’s debut, Will Peltz (Euphoria) will recur as Levi, a teaching assistant at the university where Ben works whose expertise in archeology brings him in contact with Olive (Luna Blaise); Warner Miller (Marvel’s Luke Cage) will play Tarik, Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) estranged stepbrother who reluctantly agrees to help the Stones when they have nowhere else to turn; Mahira Kakkar (BBC’s A Suitable Boy) will recur as Dr. Aria Gupta, a researcher studying the phenomena surrounding Flight 828; and Ali Lopez-Sohaili will play Eagan Tehrani, a passenger whose photographic memory proves to be a major asset to Ben.

