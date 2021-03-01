The Real World's Eric Nies to Live Separately From His Roommates in Homecoming New York Reunion Series

RELATED STORIES The Real World Homecoming New York: Watch the Updated Opening Credits With the Original Seven Strangers

Real world, virtual roommate.

Eric Nies will not actually be in the loft with his Real World co-stars in Paramount+’s The Real World Homecoming New York, The New York Times reports.

The reality show redux will premiere on Thursday, March 4, as part of the rebranding of the streamer formerly known as CBS All Access. The series reunites the cast of MTV’s very first season of The Real World, including fashion model-turned-MTV personality Eric Nies. (Watch the new opening credits here.)

Per the Times, Nies participated from a New York hotel room and never was on set in the SoHo loft shared by castmates Becky Blasband, Andrea Comeau, Kevin Powell, Heather Gardner, Norman Korpi and Julie Gentry. Instead, he talked to the rest of the gang via video monitor.

Nies says his separation was “not by my choice, but I accepted the outcome — more will be revealed in the future.”

MTV declined to comment for the Times article. TVLine has reached out to MTV and Paramount+ for comment.

In addition to The Real World reunion season, Paramount+’s slate also includes MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars and a reboot of the cabler’s Road Rules.

What do you think about this unexpected Real World development? Hit the Comments and let us know!