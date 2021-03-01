The Real World Homecoming New York: Watch the Updated Opening Credits With the Original Seven Strangers

RELATED STORIES The Real World Homecoming: New York Reopens Decades-Old Wounds for the Original Cast — Watch Trailer

The Real World Homecoming: New York Reopens Decades-Old Wounds for the Original Cast — Watch Trailer RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Moves to Paramount+, Along With Road Rules Reboot and The Challenge: All Stars

This “true story of seven strangers” is about to get another chapter.

On March 4, The Real World Homecoming: New York will help launch the rebranded streamer Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) by reuniting the OG cast that started it all — and we have an exclusive first look at the brand new opening credits sequence.

In the video embedded below (watch the full trailer here), viewers can catch a glimpse of Heather “Could you get the phone?” Gardner, former Grind host Eric Nies, Alabama sweetheart Julie Gentry and the rest of the New York gang before they (once again) stop being polite and start getting real.

The multi-episode series will follow the cast — including Gardner, Nies, Gentry, Norman Korpi, Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau and Kevin Powell — as they revisit the shocking moments and fiery issues they tackled during their historic season and discuss how their experience parallels the world and society of today. The cast also will break down how their lives were transformed once the cameras stopped rolling, and what they’re up to today.

This reunion season of The Real World is just one of several nostalgic treats Paramount+ has in store for fans of classic MTV reality shows. Not only is the streamer rebooting Road Rules for a new generation, but it’s also giving us The Challenge: All Stars, with some of the game’s most iconic players — including Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk, Syrus Yarbrough, Ruthie Alcaide and Eric “Big Easy” Banks — set to return for another shot at glory.

Are you hyped for this Real World redux? Which new Paramount+ series will you be tuning in to? Let us know in the Comments!