RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Moves to Paramount+, Along With Road Rules Reboot and The Challenge: All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is sashaying from VH1 to Paramount+ for its upcoming sixth season, TVLine has confirmed, joining a few other familiar reality titles.

Though neither a cast nor premiere date are known at this time, whomsoever wins All Stars 6 will join previous winners Shea Coulee (Season 5), Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (Season 4), Trixie Mattel (Season 3), Alaska (Season 2) and Chad Michaels (Season 1).

Here’s a breakdown of the other reality titles Paramount+ has in the works:

* A reboot of the classic MTV reality competition Road Rules will introduce viewers to a new roster of “Road Warriors.” Per the synopsis, “these strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.”

* MTV fans can also get pumped for The Challenge: All Stars, which will bring back the “most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge all stars from the original Real World and Road Rules” for a second chance at glory — and a $500,000 grand prize.

* And The Real World‘s original seven strangers will return, as previously reported, for The Real World Homecoming: New York. The multi-episode docuseries, which takes everyone back to the NYC loft where it all began, premieres on Thursday, March 4.

* A new series titled Queen of the Universe will pit drag queens from all around the world against one another in a musical melee. Per the release, we can expect “high heels, high octaves and high competition.”

Which new, rebooted or relocated series are you excited for? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.