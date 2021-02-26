The Real World Homecoming: New York Reopens Decades-Old Wounds for the Original Cast — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Twilight Zone Not Returning for Season 3 at Paramount+

Nearly three decades after they stopped being polite, MTV’s original seven strangers will start getting real (again) with a multi-episode docuseries on Paramount+.

The streamer on Friday released the official trailer for The Real World Homecoming: New York, which summons the stars of the 1992 series — Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell — back to the Big Apple to once again live together and have their lives taped. The show will be available to stream on Thursday, March 4.

“It’s 29 years later, and we’re still having the same conversations,” Gentry notes in the trailer, as we’re treated to snippets of the group’s heated discussions about racism, sexuality and more. As Nies puts it, “Sometimes things fall apart before they can get better.”

Of course, this reunion season of The Real World is just one of several nostalgic treats Paramount+ has in store for fans of classic MTV reality shows. Not only is the streamer rebooting Road Rules for a new generation, but it’s also finally giving us The Challenge: All Stars, with some of the game’s most iconic players — including Mark, Trishelle, Beth, Syrus, Ruthie and Big Easy — set to return for another shot at glory.

