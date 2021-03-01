Jason Kennedy Leaving E! After 16 Years to 'Explore New Opportunities'

RELATED STORIES Ryan Seacrest Drops the Mic, Exits E!'s Live From the Red Carpet After 14 Years

Less than a month after Ryan Seacrest announced that he was dropping his E!-branded microphone, the network is down another key player.

Jason Kennedy announced on Monday that his time at E! is also coming to an end after 16 years, explaining that COVID-related job changes ultimately led to his decision. Read his full announcement (via Instagram) below:

“I don’t think it’s possible to sum up 16 amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life at E!. Most recently, I loved being the host of ‘In the Room,’ but COVID restrictions made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I’ve decided to explore new opportunities. I’m leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I’ve made along the way. I have a slate of exciting projects that I’ve been working really: hard on and I can’t wait to share more with you soon. Thank you for all your support over the years, love you guys!”

Kennedy joined the E! team in 2005, eventually working as an anchor for E! News and as the host of In the Room, both of which were cancelled last year amid network restructuring.

