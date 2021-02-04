Ryan Seacrest Drops the Mic, Exits E!'s Live From the Red Carpet After 14 Years

Seacrest, out!

Ryan Seacrest on Thursday announced that his decade-plus run as host of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet has come to an end.

“After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-emcee shared on Instagram. “I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic].Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

In confirming Seacrest’s exit, the network said in a statement, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”

E! has yet to announce who will succeed Seacrest when red carpet events eventually resume.