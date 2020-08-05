E! News Cancelled After Three Decades

RELATED STORIES Giuliana Rancic Returning to E! News

It’s the end of an E!ra for celebrity news. A trio of E! entertainment programs — the long-running E! News, along with newer shows Pop of the Morning and In the Room — have been cancelled, our sister publication Variety reports.

According to the report, these decisions were made by parent company NBCUniversal, which is looking to “streamline its programming and restructure internally to create more efficiencies.” Economic hardship caused by the coronavirus is also credited as a factor.

All three shows are currently based in New York City — E! News officially relocated from Los Angeles last year — but the network’s future in-studio productions will reportedly return to the west coast.

E! News has undergone a number of different iterations since it debuted in 1991, just as its stable of anchors and correspondents has remained in constant rotation. Big names who have previously worked on the popular news program include Samantha Harris (2005–2008), Jason Kennedy (2005–2019), Variety‘s Marc Malkin (2006–2017), Maria Menounos (2015–2017), Giuliana Rancic (2002–2005 and 2018–2019), Catt Sadler (2010–2017) and Ryan Seacrest (2006–2012).

The flagship news show is currently being anchored by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie (pictured above), both of whom stepped into their roles this year.

Will you miss E! News, Pop of the Morning or In the Room? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the shows’ cancellations below.