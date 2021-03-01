Constance Wu Sets TV Return, Joins Chris Pratt in Terminal List at Amazon

RELATED STORIES Taylor Kitsch to Star With Chris Pratt in Amazon's Thriller The Terminal List

Just when she thought she was out, the small screen has pulled Constance Wu back in.

The Fresh Off the Boat alum has signed on to star opposite Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List, Amazon Prime’s forthcoming drama series based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel.

The Terminal List stars Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece, whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.

Wu will play Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power. Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, she sets out to bring the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against out into the open.

Kitsch co-stars as Reece’s best friend Ben Edwards, a former SEAL who now works for the CIA and uses his intelligence access to help Reece unravel the mystery.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) will direct the series and serve as an executive producer, along with Pratt. David DiGilio (Strange Angel) will write the series and serve as showrunner and EP.

Wu’s casting comes one year after Fresh Off the Boat ended its six-season run on ABC, and nearly two years since the actress’ infamous renewal-themed Twitter meltdown. Wu later clarified her outburst, explaining, “I was temporarily upset… not because I hate [Fresh Off the Boat] but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about… People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts: I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

Six months later, ABC announced that Fresh Off the Boat would end with Season 6, although then-ABC entertainment president Karey Burke insisted the Wu controversy did not kill the show. “Constance actually was incredible this season on the show, and we were thrilled to have her there,” the exec said at the time. “[Ending the series] really was a joint decision between us and [20th Century Fox] and the creators. [We all felt] that, given the life of these characters, it was time to move on. Eddie’s graduating from high school and moving out of the house. It just felt like it’s coming to its natural story conclusion.”