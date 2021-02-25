Love, Victor Sets June Return at Hulu

RELATED STORIES Kate McKinnon Exits Hulu Series About Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Kate McKinnon Exits Hulu Series About Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Hulu's Conversations With Friends, From Normal People Scribe, Casts Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Others

Victor Salazar’s coming-of-age story will add a new chapter in late spring: Hulu announced Thursday that Love, Victor will return on Friday, June 11 for its second season. All 10 episodes of Season 2 will drop on that date.

A follow-up to the 2018 film Love, Simon, Hulu’s sequel series stars Michael Cimino as the title teen, who is struggling with his sexuality while navigating life in a new city and new school. At the end of Season 1, Victor finally kissed crush Benji at the school dance, much to the disappointment of Victor’s girlfriend Mia, then later came out as gay to his parents. (The finale ended before we could see their reactions.)

Per the Season 2 logline, Love, Victor will pick up at the start of Victor’s junior year at Creekwood High. Newly out of the closet, Victor will face fresh challenges like his family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken Mia and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete, all while balancing the excitement of his new relationship with Benji.

This will be the first Love, Victor season produced intentionally for Hulu; Season 1 was originally filmed for a Disney+ launch, then moved to Hulu when the show’s mature themes reportedly didn’t suit Disney+’s family-friendly approach. To that end, co-showrunner Brian Tanen teased “more adult stories” for Season 2, calling it a “gigantic win” for the show to be made at Hulu now.

“One of the biggest critiques of representation of gay people in media is that we are sometimes neutered, which is to say we can be the funny sidekick, we can be a sassy best friend, but you rarely see a drama centered on a gay protagonist who has sexual feelings and experiences and gets to be the romantic lead,” Tanen previously told TVLine. “And here we have that opportunity, and we’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”

Hulu has also announced premiere dates for two more original series; find out when The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will launch on the streamer.