Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Is About to Lose His Head in New Hulu Teaser — Plus, Get Premiere Date for Animated Comedy

And now for something different: Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the first adult animated comedy from the production studio, will make its debut Friday, May 21 on Hulu, it was announced during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

The series — which premieres with all 10 episodes — follows the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (voiced by Patton Oswalt), who “has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world,” per the official synopsis. “But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!”

The voice cast also includes Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as M.O.D.O.K.’s wife, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 12-year-old son and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 17-year-old daughter. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) provides the voice of a brilliant mad scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s work rival, with Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Big Mouth) and Sam Richardson (Veep) rounding out the ensemble.

The series was created and written by Oswalt and Jordan Blum, who also serve as executive producers alongside Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Press PLAY below to watch the date announcement teaser, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Marvel’s new venture!