TVLine Items: Daniel Sunjata Gets Power, Mighty Ducks Trailer and More

Power Book II: Ghost has found its Big Bad: Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me) has joined the Starz drama in a series-regular role for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sunjata will play Mecca, who is described as calculated, manipulative and dangerous. He “conveniently reemerges in New York at the exact moment the Tejadas” — headed by Mary J. Blige’s character — “need to fill the void of a new product supplier,” per Deadline. “But when his mysterious past starts to become exposed, it reveals the drug business might not be his only end game with this family.” Season 1 wrapped up in January. (Read our post mortem here.)

Sunjata’s other TV credits include Manifest, Notorious and Grey’s Anatomy.

* Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains) has booked a recurring role on Upload Season 2, playing a young charismatic leader prone to bouts of self-importance, per Deadline.

* Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder) will recur during Dear White People‘s fourth and final season, per Deadline.

* CNN has renewed the food and travel show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy for Season 2.

* Disney+ has released a full-length trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, premiering Friday, March 26:

