TV Ratings: Good Doctor Eyes Lows, Bachelor Slips But Still Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The Good Doctor this week drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down on both counts to mark series lows; read recap.

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelor (5.2 mil/1.2, read recap and get update on Chris Harrison controversy) slipped two tenths in the demo yet still led Monday in that measure.

Over on Fox, 9-1-1 (6.5 mil/1.0) was steady and copped Monday’s largest audience; Lone Star (5.2 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American (751K/0.2) dipped in the demo, while Black Lightning (379K/0.1) slipped to a new audience low.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.7 mil/0.8), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 mil/0.6), All Rise (4.1 mil/0.4) and Bull (5 mil/0.4) were all steadyish in viewers but down in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games did 3 mil/0.5 and then 2.7 mil/0.6, while an agggggonizing charity edition of The Wall did 2.4 mil/0.5.

