Ratings: The Equalizer Draws Another Good Crowd, Fox 'Toons Return Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Equalizer drew 7.9 million total viewers, holding steady vs. last week’s time slot debut to again deliver Sunday’s second largest crowd (trailing only 60 Minutes‘ 9.3 mil). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In the demo, The Equalizer slipped two tenths from its time slot premiere, to a 0.7. Leading out of that, NCIS: LA (5.7 mil/0.6) ticked down but the freshly cancelled NCIS: New Orleans (4.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | American Idol (6.5 mil/1.0, read recap) slipped two tenths but still dominated Sunday in the demo. The Rookie (3.9 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Batwoman (507K/0.1, read recap) clutched onto last week’s series lows, while Charmed (316K/0.1) set a new audience low.

FOX | Cherries Wild premiered to 1.1 mil and a 0.2. Leading out of that, Bless the Harts (700K/0.2) returned to series lows; The Simpsons (1.4 mil/0.5) appears to have tied its all-time demo low; The Great North (1.2 mil/0.4) drew its young season’s smallest numbers yet; Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.5) was down; and Family Guy (1.3 mil/0.5) tied at least a season low in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.