Third FBI Series Eyed at CBS

CBS continues to tinker with its crowded spinoff bingo card with the possible addition of a third FBI series.

In the wake of news that the Eye network is shaking up the NCIS franchise with the exit of NCIS: New Orleans and the possible arrival of NCIS: Hawaii, Deadline reports that CBS has put into development FBI: International. The latest offshoot, which would focus on the FBI’s global operations, would join mothership series FBI (currently in its third season) and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted (currently in its second season).

According to Deadline, Chicago Fire EP Derek Haas — who briefly served as co-showrunner of FBI — is penning the pilot script.

CBS declined to comment.

Late Wednesday CBS confirmed that NCIS: New Orleans would wrap its seven-season run on Sunday, May 16. “It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” co-showrunners and executive producers Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”