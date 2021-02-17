Ratings: Young Rock, Kenan Give NBC Time Slot a Big Boost; This Is Us Rises

RELATED STORIES Young Rock: Grade the Premiere!

In the latest TV show ratings, the tag team of Young Rock and Kenan greatly improved NBC’s Tuesday leadoff slot, paving the way for This Is Us to also rise.

Young Rock debuted to 5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, while Kenan drew 4.1 mil and a 0.8 — on average doubling what the on-hiatus and Sunday-bound Zoey’s Playlist had most recently been doing in the 8 o’clock hour.

TVLine readers gave both freshman sitcoms an average grade of “B-,” with about 77 percent planning to stay tuned to each.

Leading out of that, This Is Us (5.6 mil/1.1, read recap) rose to its best numbers in four episodes, while Nurses (2.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

FOX | The Resident (3.7 mil/0.6) rose, Prodigal Son (2.1 mil/0.4) was flat.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (4 mil/0.6), black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5), mixed-ish (2.1 mil/0.4) and Big Sky‘s winter finale (4 mil/0.6, read post mortem) were all steady.

CBS | An NCIS rerun copped Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.63 mil.

THE CW | Two Sentence Horror Stories (450K/0.1) and Trickster‘s series finale (412K/0.1) were steady.

