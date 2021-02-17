Craig Robinson-Fronted Sitcom From B99 Boss Ordered to Series at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Punky Brewster's Margaux Is Back for Peacock Revival: See First Photo

A new sitcom headlined by Office vet Craig Robinson has lost its title but gained a 10-episode order at Peacock.

The untitled comedy series, previously known as Killing It, hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and centers on one man’s quest achieve the American dream (while hunting really big snakes).

Robinson previously worked with Goor and Del Tredici on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he recurs as Jake’s friend and nemesis Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit).

The pickup comes just days after NBC confirmed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s upcoming eighth season will be its last.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” Goor said in conjunction with B99‘s end-date announcement. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.”