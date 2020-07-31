TVLine Items: The Office Vet's Peacock Comedy, Green Hornet Series and More

Craig Robinson is going to be Killing It at Peacock: The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor will star in the streamer’s potential new comedy series, written by B99 showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, which has a script-to-series commitment, “explores class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.”

Robinson previously worked with Goor and Del Tredici on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he recurs as Jake’s friend and nemesis Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kevin Smith is developing an animated Green Hornet series targeted at a family audience, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is “a tale of two Hornets — past and future — that spans generations,” Smith said in a statement.

* Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) has joined Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers as one of the stressed city dwellers who comes to a boutique health-and-wellness resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character, per Deadline.

* Showtime has renewed the documentary series Vice for Season 2.

* Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Outsourced) has landed a series-regular role in Blindspot creator Martin Gero’s NBC comedy Connecting, about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times, per Deadline.

* The special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt, will air Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10/9c on CBS. The program will feature performances by Common and John Legend.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?