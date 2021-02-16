TV Ratings: Steady Bachelor Dominates Amid Chris Harrison Controversy

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor this week drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, holding steady in the demo to again dominate Monday in that measure — all amid the racism controversy that has led franchise frontman Chris Harrison to “step aside” for a stretch. (Read our recap.)
Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (4.2 mil/0.6, read recap) was down a tenth from its last fresh episode.
Fox’s 9-1-1 (6.6 mil/1.0, read post mortem) ticked down yet still commanded Monday’s largest audience. Lone Star (5.6 mil/0.8) was down a tenth in the demo.
Over on The CW, All American (773K/0.3) and Black Lightning (442K/0.1) both were steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs, wth the latter marking a series low in audience.
NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady, as was a double helping of The Wall (2.8 mil/0.5, 2.3 mil/0.5).
