Ratings: American Idol, The Equalizer Lead Sunday; Batwoman Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol opened Season 19 with 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down just a tick from its previous averages (6.9 mil/1.2) and leading Sunday in the demo; read recap.
Leading out of that, The Rookie (3.9 mil/0.6, read post mortem) returned to season highs.
Elsewhere:
CBS | The Equalizer‘s regular time slot debut drew 8 mil and a 0.9, copping Sunday’s second largest audience (behind 60 Minutes‘ 9.1 mil) and placing second in the demo behind Idol. Now airing an hour later, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.9 mil/0.7) ticked up and New Orleans (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.
THE CW | Batwoman (507K/0.1) slipped to hit and match series lows. Charmed (371K/0.1) hit its own audience low while steady in the demo.
NBC | That Grand Ole Opry special averaged 2.8 mil/0.3.
FOX | Rain-delayed Daytona 500 coverage averaged 3.4 mil and a 0.7.
