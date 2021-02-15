Ratings: American Idol, The Equalizer Lead Sunday; Batwoman Goes Low

RELATED STORIES The Rookie's Titus Makin Weighs In on Brutal Twist, and How the Racist Cop Arc Was Personally 'Devastating'

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol opened Season 19 with 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down just a tick from its previous averages (6.9 mil/1.2) and leading Sunday in the demo; read recap.

Leading out of that, The Rookie (3.9 mil/0.6, read post mortem) returned to season highs.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Equalizer‘s regular time slot debut drew 8 mil and a 0.9, copping Sunday’s second largest audience (behind 60 Minutes‘ 9.1 mil) and placing second in the demo behind Idol. Now airing an hour later, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.9 mil/0.7) ticked up and New Orleans (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Batwoman (507K/0.1) slipped to hit and match series lows. Charmed (371K/0.1) hit its own audience low while steady in the demo.

NBC | That Grand Ole Opry special averaged 2.8 mil/0.3.

FOX | Rain-delayed Daytona 500 coverage averaged 3.4 mil and a 0.7.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

