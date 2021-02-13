SNL: Regé-Jean Page Set to Host

RELATED STORIES SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best 2021 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

Regé-Jean Page, best known for playing Bridgerton‘s mysterious young suitor Simon Basset, soon will make his Studio 8H debut.

Continuing the show’s consecutive run of five new episodes, Page will take the Saturday Night Live stage on February 20, sharing the spotlight with Bad Bunny, a rapper, singer and songwriter who will perform as the musical guest for the first time.

Page is currently nominated for both a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award for his performance in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton. The Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama — which was recently renewed for Season 2 — has become the streamer’s biggest launch in history, reaching a record 82 million global households in the show’s first 28 days of release.

Bad Bunny, whose latest album, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, currently is nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his album YHLQMDLG, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Tainy.

The host and musical guests for Feb. 27 will be announced at a later date.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3, with Ego Nwodim being promoted as an official cast member. Previous hosts this season have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, John Krasinski, Regina King and Dan Levy.

Any Bridgerton fans looking forward to seeing Page in action? How do you think Bad Bunny will fare? Hit the comments with your reactions.