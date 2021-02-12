TV Ratings: Clarice Debuts on Par With Evil, Young Sheldon Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Clarice debuted to 4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — right on par with what Evil averaged (3.6 mil/0.5) in the Thursday time slot last season. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-,” with 74 percent planning to stay tuned. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening the Eye’s night, Young Sheldon (7.3 mil/0.8) and B Positive (5.1 mil/0.6) returned steady, with the former leading Thursday in both measures. Mom (5.3 mil/0.7) and The Unicorn (4 mil/0.5) ticked up. Fun fact via CBS: All four sitcoms hit season highs in audience.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Celeb Wheel (5.4 mil/0.7), The Chase (4.1 mil/0.6) and The Hustler (2.5 mil/0.4) all ticked down.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (2.7 mil/0.4) and Superstore (1.9 mil/0.4) both dipped.

THE CW | Walker (1.7 mil/0.2) and Legacies (660K/0.1, read recap) dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.7), Call Me Kat (2 mil/0.5) and Last Man Standing (2.2 mil/0.4) all were steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs.

