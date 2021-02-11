Who Might Not Have Survived Legacies' Apocalyptic Faux-nale?

RELATED STORIES Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope and Landon Celebrate Their 'One-Year' Anniversary

Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope and Landon Celebrate Their 'One-Year' Anniversary Riverdale Recap: Time Flies When You're Not Having Fun -- Plus, EP Hints at a 'Tragic Fate' for a Major Character

If Thursday’s Legacies felt like a season finale, there’s a good reason for that — it was originally supposed to be one.(You know, before the whole coronavirus shutdown thing.) And it certainly had all the trappings of a finale, from the gang’s final showdown with the Necromancer to the arrival of a *checks notes* zombie dragon? Hoo boy, let’s dive in.

The episode began innocently enough, with Hope and Landon celebrating their “one-year” anniversary over breakfast in bed. Hope hinted that she had something “special” (aka sex) in mind for their big day, and Landon made it clear that he lives in a “constant state of ready” for such an activity. Meanwhile, a very different couple was doing a very different type of bonding, as Alyssa revealed her plans for MG. He wasn’t thrilled to hear that the Triad spell would eventually kill him, but he was even less thrilled to hear that the Necromancer would then resurrect him with a few “tweaks.” Alyssa, whose final form is apparently a Lifetime original movie character, explained that Zombie MG would love her “like you should have the first time.” (Yikes!)

Fortunately, Lizzie — who has apparently done a complete 180 in terms of her feelings for MG — took it upon herself to rescue him. And by herself, I mean she asked Josie for help. Despite her recent magical hiccups, Josie agreed to witch up and help her sister… help her friend. Basically, a lot of people are going to owe a lot of other people favors when this is all over.

This week’s episode also gave us the father-son reunion of Landon’s nightmares, with Malivore physically manifesting in all his muddy, hollow-eyed glory. The formerly fearsome golem is now one of the Necromancer’s mindless slaves (“We’ll have to work on that bow. Less head, more knees!”), which made it especially easy for Landon to trick him into, you know, not eating him. Since Malivore created him to be a vessel, Landon proposed that his father use him to vanquish their mutual enemy.

If you can believe it, this is where things started to get insane: Just as Lando-vore was about to eat the Necromancer — we’re talking about a full-on unhinged jaw situation here — his meal was interrupted by the aforementioned zombie dragon, which burned the handsome meat sack to a crisp. And just to add insult to injury, his physical form dissolved into dust right as Hope arrived on the scene. But this baffling battle wasn’t over yet. While Hope acknowledged that she couldn’t kill the Necromancer, she proved that she could at least cut off his head. Not only did this badass move finally shut the Necromancer up, but it also revived Landon for some reason. Honestly, I haven’t been this confused about the action on a football field since… well, last night’s Riverdale.

Just then, another twist! Hope, Landon and all of the resurrected monsters were sent to a new prison world, courtesy of a linking spell cast by Alyssa and the Saltzman Twins. (In this case, the Power of Three did not set anyone free. Go figure!) After literally punting the Necromancer’s head out of the football stadium, Landon and Hope made tracks for the Malivore pit. She theorized that the pit would eject her poisonous tribrid blood, ideally spitting them both out in their correct world. And in typical Hope/Landon fashion, the two even found time for romance, remaining connected at the lips as they sank into the pit. The whole thing would have been kind of hot… if the goo wasn’t technically Landon’s father.

Not only did Hope’s plan work like a gross charm, but with none of their friends in sight, she and Landon were finally able to get down to business. “I only have a conceptual understanding of what we’re about to do,” he warned her, “so I’m probably going to be terrible at it.” But like so many teens before them in Mystic Falls, Hope and Landon persevered, making sweet love on the floor of a dirty crypt.

But because these characters are only allowed so much happiness before another obstacle is thrown in their path, Landon and Hope’s pillow talk was interrupted when he suddenly started coughing up Malivore goo, before vanishing entirely. All in all, not a great day for either of them. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait an entire summer for the resolution to this ooey-gooey cliffhanger. Watch the promo for next week’s faux-premiere below:

Also worth discussing…

* Josie is giving up magic and transferring to Mystic Falls High School, which actually makes a lot of sense after her chat with Jade last week. Not to mention, I was beginning to wonder how new series regular Leo Howard would be worked into the show. (And while we’re discussing Ethan, he was clearly flirting with Josie this week… but do we see that going anywhere?)

* Ethan’s mother also had an eventful week, helping Alaric take on the Malivore monsters. She even seemed to be enjoying herself (“I can’t believe I’m boozing at Hogwarts!”), so much so that Alaric decided not to have her memory compelled away. That’s right, Sheriff Mac is officially part of the Super Squad.

* I’m not surprised that Lizzie saw MG and Alyssa kiss — this is The CW, after all — but I was pleasantly surprised by how maturely she handled it. “I always thought he’d be there waiting for me to be OK,” she told Josie. “I’m happy that he’s OK, too.” D’aww.

Your thoughts on what should have been Legacies‘ second season finale? Drop ’em in a comment below.