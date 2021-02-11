Wipeout Revival's TBS Premiere Date Revealed — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES March Madness: NCAA Details Plan to Hold Entire Men's Tourney in Indiana

Brace yourselves for more slips, falls, and big red balls. TBS has unveiled the premiere date for its revival of Wipeout, and the timing is pretty spot on.

Twenty new episodes of the absurd obstacle course series are headed your way on Thursday, April 1 at 9/8c — mark your calendars, accordingly. John Cena (Fast & Furious, The Suicide Squad) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) are set to host, with model and host Camille Kostek reporting from the sidelines.

The upcoming season will feature surprising new twists and elements that will test contestants’ athleticism, stamina and willpower at new extremes as they compete in “three hyper-competitive rounds consisting of multi-strategy and decision points.” But don’t worry, those big red balls will also be back to deliver plenty of laughs along the way.

“Wipeout is the show that quarantine has been begging for…it has something for everyone in the family,” Corie Henson, EVP of TNT/TBS/truTV unscripted fare, said in a statement. “John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.”

Production on the Wipeout revival was temporarily halted in November when a contestant died after completing one of the show’s obstacle courses. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the coroner later concluded that the player suffered a heart attack caused by undetected coronary artery disease.

Watch the official trailer below.