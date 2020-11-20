Wipeout Revival Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A contestant on TBS’ upcoming Wipeout revival has died of cardiac arrest, following his completion of the show’s obstacle course, TVLine has confirmed.

The male contestant — who has not been further identified — began experiencing chest pains on Wednesday after running the course, and on-set emergency personnel used a defibrillator on him before calling paramedics. The contestant was then taken to a hospital, where he later died. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said in a statement to TVLine. Distribution company Endemol Shine North America also commented on the news, saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

As a result of the tragedy, production on Wipeout has been temporarily halted ahead of a pre-planned Thanksgiving break. Production is scheduled to resume after the holiday.

In April, TBS ordered 20 new episodes of the competition series, which first ran on ABC from 2008 to 2014. This new iteration will break up each game into three rounds and feature a three-stage obstacle course with “multiple strategy and decision points” for the contestants.

Wrestler-actor John Cena and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer were previously tapped to emcee the revival, while model and actress Camille Kostek will report from the sidelines.

TMZ was first to report the contestant’s death.