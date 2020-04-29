Wipeout Revival Hits TBS, Balls and All

A Wipeout revival has landed at TBS, presumably with a hysterical faceplant.

The cabler announced on Wednesday that it has ordered 20 episodes of the “renowned, heart-pumping and hysterical competition series,” which previously aired for seven seasons on ABC (from June 2008 to September 2014).

Drawing 10 million viewers and a 3.7 rating, Wipeout was the summer of 2008’s top-rated premiere, besting returning hits Hell’s Kitchen and America’s Got Talent. The obstacle course competition in turn earned a speedy renewal and spawned various adaptations in more than 30 global territories such as Argentina, Australia and the UK. What would be the competition’s final run on ABC averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in Summer 2014. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide

“Re-imagined” for TBS, Wipeout will feature new format twists and elements that will “push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails,” says the announcement. Specifically, each game has been broken up into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of “multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.”

But have no fear, the big red balls will be back — and “with a vengeance.”

“In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite,” series creator Matt Kunitz said in a statement. “Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS.”

“Now more than ever is the time to gather family and tune-in to a fiercely wild and undeniably engaging viewing experience that mixes athletic action with hilarious antics,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We are honored to partner with Endemol Shine to present a reimagined take on this universally beloved franchise that keeps audiences of all ages glued to the screen.”

For consideration to be a contestant on Wipeout, apply at WipeoutCasting.com.