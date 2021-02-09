Ratings: Bachelor, 9-1-1 Lead Monday; Black Lightning Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Black Lightning opened its fourth and final season with 525,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, steady in the demo versus its previous average yet veritably matching its smallest audience ever. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B”; read post mortem.

Opening The CW’s night, All American (819K/0.3) was up sharply week-to-week.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelor (5.3 mil/1.3, read recap) slipped two tenths but still led Monday in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.6 mil/1.1, read post mortem) and Lone Star (5.4 mil/0.9) both ticked up, with the former delivering Monday’s largest audience.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6 mil/0.9) dipped, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 mil/0.8), All Rise (4.1 mil/0.5) and Bull (5.2 mil/0.5) were all steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (3 mil/0.5) and The Wall (2.7 mil/0.4) both dipped.

