TV Ratings: 9-1-1 and Lone Star Slip

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 EP on Buck and T.K.'s Awkward Exchange in Lone Star Crossover

9-1-1 EP on Buck and T.K.'s Awkward Exchange in Lone Star Crossover Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, (inexplicably?) down 10 and 25 percent week-to-week, against lighter competition, to mark season lows — yet still leading the night in total audience.

Lone Star‘s crossover with 9-1-1 followed with 6 mil and a 0.8, down 20 percent in the demo to mark its own season low (read Buck/T.K. post mortem).

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelor (5.3 mil/1.4, read recap) dipped a tenth in the demo but still dominated the night in that measure.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped, while The Wall (3.2 mil/0.6) and Weakest Link (3 mil/0.5) were steady.

THE CW | All American (700K/0.2) ticked down for a second straight week since its solid season premiere.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.