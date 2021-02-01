9-1-1 EP on Buck and T.K.'s Awkward Exchange in Lone Star Crossover

RELATED STORIES Exclusive: Lone Star Casts Aladdin's Mena Massoud as Marjan's Old Flame — First Look

Friendly warning: The following interview contains mild spoilers from Monday’s 9-1-1 crossover event.

Worlds (and firehouses) collided on Monday during 9-1-1‘s first-ever crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it was absolutely insane. We’re talking massive wildfires, a near-fatal helicopter crash, metaphorical and literal ghosts — the works.

And while we’re all for personal growth, what we really need to discuss is that hilariously uncomfortable interaction between Buck (9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark) and T.K. (Lone Star‘s Ronen Rubinstein) at the end of the hour. After bonding over their daring rescue of Owen and Hen, Buck extended a friendly invitation to his new Texan pal: “If you ever find yourself in LA, we should get together.”

“Sure,” T.K. replied. “I gotta mention, though, I already have a boyfriend — and it’s pretty serious. But it was really nice meeting you, man.” That unexpected response left Buck speechless and, as you can see in the photo above, dumbfounded.

In addition to being a “fun moment,” showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine that he included this exchange because “it was also a way to get a reference to ‘Tarlos’ into the episode. Something we did successfully here is that no one feels like they got left on the sidelines. So it’s a little bit of fan service, but it’s also show service.

To be fair, this isn’t the first time a new acquaintance has made assumptions about Buck’s sexuality. (We’ll never forget when that kindly Christmas elf mistook him for Christopher’s other dad back in Season 3.) So why was he so surprised by T.K.’s response? When asked if Buck is completely unaware of how he comes off to people, Minear admits, “I think he might be fully unaware.”

Did you enjoy that awkward little exchange as much as we did? And what did you think of the crossover as a whole? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.