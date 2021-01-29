TV Ratings: Walker Dips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Walker this Thursday night not surprisingly dipped a bit from its decidedly strong debut, drawing 2.1 million total viewers (down 12 percent from premiere ) and a 0.3 demo rating (down one tenth). That said, Walker gave The CW its second-largest audience since a December 2018 episode of Supergirl. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Legacies (733K/0.2, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (6.4 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth in the demo yet still won the night in that measure, while also drawing Thursday’s largest audience. The Chase (4.7 mil/0.6) also was down a tenth, while The Hustler (3 mil/0.5) was steady.

CBS | Leading out of back-to-back-to-back sitcom reruns, The Unicorn (3.1 mil/0.3) dipped to series lows. Star Trek: Discovery (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (3.2 mil/0.5) and Superstore (2 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7), Call Me Kat (2.4 mil/0.6) and Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.4) were all steady,

