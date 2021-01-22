Ratings: Strong Walker Fuels The CW's Most Watched Thursday in 3 Years

In the latest TV show ratings, Walker debuted to 2.43 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, giving the CW time slot its largest audience in more than four years (since a December 2016 episode of Legends of Tomorrow) and leading the network to its most watched Thursday in nearly three years (since March 29, 2018). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In fact, Walker’s premiere was The CW’s most watched telecast of any kind since the Jan. 30, 2018 episode of The Flash.

TVLine readers gave the Jared Padalecki-led reboot an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent planning to stay tuned in.

Leading out of the freshman drama, Legacies returned to 717K and a 0.2 (TVLine reader grade “B”), on par with its previous averages and its March finale.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.2 mil/0.8), B Positive (5 mil/0.6) and Mom (4.9 mil/0.6) all returned up from their fall finales, with Sheldon delivering Thursday’s biggest audience and tying ABC’s Celebrity Wheel for the demo win. The Unicorn (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady, while Star Trek Disco (1.75 mil/0.2) ticked up.

ABC | With CBS now off the bench, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (6.1 mil/0.8), The Chase (4.3 mil/0.7) and The Hustler (2.7 mil/0.5) all took hits, with Wheel tying for the nightly demo win.

FOX | Call Me Kat (2.5 mil/0.5) stabilized, but Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.4) dipped.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (3.1 mil/0.5) and SVU (3.6 mil/0.6) were steady, while Superstore (2.2 mil/0.4) slipped to one of its smallest audiences ever and matched its all-time demo low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

