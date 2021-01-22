Ratings: Strong Walker Fuels The CW's Most Watched Thursday in 3 Years

In the latest TV show ratings, Walker debuted to 2.43 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, giving the CW time slot its largest audience in more than four years (since a December 2016 episode of Legends of Tomorrow) and leading the network to its most watched Thursday in nearly three years (since March 29, 2018).
In fact, Walker’s premiere was The CW’s most watched telecast of any kind since the Jan. 30, 2018 episode of The Flash.
TVLine readers gave the Jared Padalecki-led reboot an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent planning to stay tuned in.
Leading out of the freshman drama, Legacies returned to 717K and a 0.2 (TVLine reader grade “B”), on par with its previous averages and its March finale.
Elsewhere:
CBS | Young Sheldon (7.2 mil/0.8), B Positive (5 mil/0.6) and Mom (4.9 mil/0.6) all returned up from their fall finales, with Sheldon delivering Thursday’s biggest audience and tying ABC’s Celebrity Wheel for the demo win. The Unicorn (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady, while Star Trek Disco (1.75 mil/0.2) ticked up.
ABC | With CBS now off the bench, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (6.1 mil/0.8), The Chase (4.3 mil/0.7) and The Hustler (2.7 mil/0.5) all took hits, with Wheel tying for the nightly demo win.
FOX | Call Me Kat (2.5 mil/0.5) stabilized, but Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.4) dipped.
NBC | Mr. Mayor (3.1 mil/0.5) and SVU (3.6 mil/0.6) were steady, while Superstore (2.2 mil/0.4) slipped to one of its smallest audiences ever and matched its all-time demo low.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.