Legacies Says Goodbye to [Spoiler]

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the events of Thursday’s Legacies. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned!

Legacies gave one of its original characters an emotional sendoff this week. While humoring Landon about the prospects of being King Arthur’s descendant, Rafael began coughing up black sludge, the same unsettling substance that spelled curtains for poor ol’ Chad in the season premiere. Despite the best efforts of the Salvatore School’s various factions, it appeared that Rafael had only days to live.

“I’m not afraid,” Raf told Hope during their one-on-one goodbye scene. “I believe that everyone gets their own version of heaven. For me, it’s going to be my best day ever on a loop — a day outside with the people I love.” He also promised to appreciate every moment he had left, including the once-in-a-lifetime supernova currently hovering about their heads… which gave Hope an idea.

Though Raf’s condition remained incurable, Hope was able to prevent his (second) death by transporting him to a new prison world, one modeled after the perfect day he previously described. “A prison world is only a prison if you’re alone,” Hope explained. “We can’t stay, but he can. With everything he needs to keep him happy and safe with his family. Always and forever. Maybe that’s what heaven is.”

To make this “prison” world even more heavenly, Rafael was joined by his father and estranged mother, the latter of whom Alaric tracked down with some reluctant assistance from Sheriff Mac. Raf’s parents both agreed to go “all in” on rebuilding their family — and in a world without full moons, no less.

Even though Rafael’s days at the Salvatore School appear to have reached their end, this might not be the last we’ve seen of Peyton Alex Smith‘s character; those prison worlds don’t tend to hold people forever. And considering how lost this wolf was when we first met him in Season 1, at least he was finally able to connect with his true pack.

Also worth discussing…

* Per Alyssa’s suggestion that they resurrect “all the monsters,” The Necromancer called back the Sphinx from Season 2, and boy did he have a doozy of a premonition to share. Not only will The Necromancer’s evil plan come to pass, but one of the students at the Salvatore School will die. (Any predictions? I’ll see you down in the comments.)

* That last bit poses a particular problem for Landon, who discovered this week that he’s down to his last life. Apparently his close encounter with the golden arrow killed his phoenix side, leaving a regular human with but a single life to lose. And this unfortunate development is already taking its toll on Hope and Landon’s relationship. “We only work when I’m unbreakable,” he told her.

Your thoughts on Rafael’s apparent exit, as well as the Sphinx’s pesky new prophecy? Drop ’em all in a comment below.