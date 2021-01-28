Legacies Sneak Peek Explores Rafael's Connection to... King Arthur?

Hope Mikaelson may come from a long line of witches, werewolves and vampires, but as we’re discovering in Legacies‘ third season, she’s got nothing on Rafael’s legendary lineage.

Expanding upon last week’s reveal that Rafael comes from a royal blood line, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), which explains that Raf is specifically a descendant of King Arthur. Sure, the fact that Rafael was able to remove Excalibur from its stone in the premiere was a pretty big clue, but it’s nice to get an official confirmation.

Watch Landon geek out over his foster brother’s bloodline below:

–

Legacies Season 3 Photos

“Raf’s journey through the first couple of seasons has always been about family,” executive producer Brett Matthews tells TVLine. “As a foster child, he’s always wondered where he comes from, and finding out that he’s connected to a royal blood line is an unexpected answer to that question. So he’s finally beginning to discover all of the things he’s always wanted to know about himself, including his family origins.”

Elsewhere this week, “the Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own,” according to the episode’s synopsis. “And Alaric turns to Sheriff Mac for help getting some timely affairs in order.” (As if that tease wasn’t ominous enough, the episode is literally titled “Goodbyes Sure Do Suck.” Um… Gulp?)

Hit PLAY on the exclusive clip above for a wild family history lesson, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Rafael’s heroic ancestry below.